The Red Bull driver began his pursuit of a third consecutive F1 championship by cruising to victory in Bahrain from pole position, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind him.

Norris was forced to pit five times before McLaren finally retired his car on its sixth visit after a pneumatic pressure leak on the opening lap.

Verstappen told the Daily Mail before the race: “I get on really well with Lando because he is just himself and normal. He is my best friend on the grid.

“He loves what he is doing. I could see clearly from years ago in go-karting that he was very quick - though we never raced against each other. Everything just came to him really naturally as a driver.

“Good performances were not just one-offs or hit and miss; he was always up at the front.

“So it was clear he was always going to be here. Some people are quick but don’t know why or how to explain it.

“Lando knows what he is doing, and that is good for McLaren. When he first joined Formula One he was a bit overwhelmed. Lando can be a little shy but he is a super nice guy and you can see, from year one to now, how he has grown as a person - and that helps his performance because he has more confidence in himself.”

Verstappen and Norris could eventually become teammates at Red Bull, according to Sky’s Karun Chandhok.

“I do wonder, and if they’re smart they would have created some sort of exit clause,” Chandhok wondered.

“For example, McLaren don’t finish in the top four of the constructors’ championship two years in a row, is there an option for Lando to look elsewhere?

“Because outside of the traditional top three teams, you’ve got Fernando [Alonso] and Lando who are your top two drivers on the grid aren’t they?

“And the fact he [Norris] is fighting to even get a car into Q3, there’s got to be a bit of frustration there I would imagine.”