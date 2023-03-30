How to watch F1 Australian Grand Prix Friday practice: Live stream for free

Red Bull have won both of the first two races of 2023, via Max Verstappen in Bahrain then Sergio Perez in Saudi Arabia. But it hasn't been a completely flawless start - Verstappen was cruising to pole position in Saudi Arabia before a power problem, so they have their own reliability gremlins to keep an eye on.

Mercedes are now on the path to a reconsidered concept for their W14, which will be music to the ears of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. But can any meaningful upgrades arrive in time for the Australian Grand Prix?

Aston Martin, and particularly Fernando Alonso, have stolen the show in 2023 so far with consecutive podium finishes. The next step for Alonso, surely, is to roll back the years and claim a race win.

How to watch Australian GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Australian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Australian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Australian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Australian Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, March 31

Australian Grand Prix P1 - 2.30am-3.30am

Australian Grand Prix P2 - 6am-7am

Saturday, April 1

Australian Grand Prix P3 - 2.30am-3.30am

Australian Grand Prix qualifying - 6am-7am

Sunday, April 2

Australian Grand Prix - 6am

How to watch the 2023 Australian Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Australian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Australian Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Australian Grand Prix

How to watch 2023 Australian Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Australian Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2023 Australian Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Australian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

How to watch 2023 Australian Grand Prix in Australia

It is available for free on Australia Streaming service 10play for free with English commentary.

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.