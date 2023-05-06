How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

Red Bull's dominance shows little sign of breaking - but will the relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez stand the test of time?

They are locked on two grand prix victories each and clearly, the competition for Verstappen's championship is going to come from his own teammate.

Mercedes believe they are on the right track to improvements so Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will want to see how their W14 runs at the fifth round of the F1 season.

Aston Martin will want to keep their standings at the front of the grid, while Ferrari could again be Red Bull's biggest threat.

How to watch Miami GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Miami Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Miami Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Miami Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

Miami Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, May 5

Miami Grand Prix P1 - 7pm

Miami Grand Prix P2 - 10.30pm

Saturday, May 6

Miami Grand Prix P3 - 5.30pm

Miami Grand Prix qualifying - 9pm

Sunday, May 7

Miami Grand Prix - 8.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Miami Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Miami Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

How to watch 2023 Miami Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Miami Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Miami Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

How to watch 2023 Miami Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Miami Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

How to watch 2023 Miami Grand Prix in Australia

