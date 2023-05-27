How to watch F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

Last week’s cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix means that the planned upgrades by Mercedes will come to Monte Carlo instead.

Monaco is always one of the most exciting and luxurious dates on the F1 calendar and, this year, is has the added bonus of being highly important for Mercedes.

All season they have been promising a major re-think to their faulty W14. Good news may finally be on the horizon for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

How to watch Monaco GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Monaco Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Monaco Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Monaco Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, May 26

Monaco Grand Prix P1 - 12.30pm

Monaco Grand Prix P2 - 4pm

Saturday, May 27

Monaco Grand Prix P3 - 11.30am

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying - 3pm

Sunday, May 28

Monaco Grand Prix - 2pm

How to watch the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Monaco Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Monaco Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Monaco Grand Prix

How to watch 2023 Monaco Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Monaco Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Monaco Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2023 Monaco Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

