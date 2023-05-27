The Ferrari driver qualified third for his home race but could be hit with a penalty for allegedly impeding McLaren’s Norris during the final part of qualifying.

Replays showed Leclerc clearly blocking Norris in the tunnel, forcing the McLaren driver to dramatically lift off.

Norris, who was on a flying lap at the time, was unable to improve and ended up 10th.

Leclerc and a Ferrari team representative will report to the stewards at 6pm local time in Monaco (5pm).

Asked if Leclerc had impeded Norris, Sky Sports F1 pundit Jenson Button said: “He [Norris] lifted, so he [Leclerc] definitely did.

“You could say he [Norris] should have just driven around him. But two cars in the tunnel there, two cars don’t really go and you lose a lot of downforce.

“So yeah, I would say he impeded him.”

Norris said it was a clear block and believes Leclerc deserves a penalty.

Asked what sort of penalty, Norris joked: "I don’t know - disqualified or something.

"There’s one rule which is don’t slow down in the tunnel, and that’s what he did. But it’s not up to me.”