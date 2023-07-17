Brad Pitt’s F1 movie ‘shut down’ by actors’ strike

First reported by NBC News, many films, including the untitled F1 one which Lewis Hamilton has been heavily involved in, have been put on hold.

This is because over 160,000 actors who are part of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) voted unanimously to go on strike for the first time since 1980.

Pitt is understood to be part of SAG-AFTRA hence the significant impact of the strike.

It’s not good news for everyone involved in the production of the new F1 film, who had been given their own garage at the British Grand Prix earlier this month to record scenes for it.

The strike has also impacted other projects such as Gladiator 2, which is expected to release next year, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The action has also impacted promotional events with the red carpet premiere of Oppenheimer cancelled.

NBC reported that filming will not resume “until actors reach a deal with a trade association that represents leading studios and streamers.”

The F1 film’s crew is expected to be present at a number of other races later in the year, however, the strike puts their participation in doubt due to the pause in production.