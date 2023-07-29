How to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race today: Live stream for free
This is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 28-30 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2023 Belgian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Belgian Grand Prix start times below.
Red Bull have won every grand prix in the F1 2023 season so far but perhaps their challengers are closing in?
McLaren, through Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, have exploded into becoming their nearest challengers in the past couple of outings and will fancy upsetting the odds to knock Christian Horner's team off their perch.
Norris has been on the podium twice in a row heading to Spa.
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have also spoken about the safety concerns associated with the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, especially considering the weather forecast for this weekend is set to be wet.
How to watch Belgian GP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Belgian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Belgian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
Belgian Grand Prix start times (UK)
Friday July 28
Practice 1 - 12.30pm
Qualifying - 4pm
Saturday July 29
Sprint shootout - 11am
Sprint race - 3.30pm
Sunday July 30
Grand Prix - 2pm
How to watch the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix on F1 TV
F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Belgian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.
To watch on F1 TV:
2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Belgian Grand Prix
3. Head to the F1 site
4. Tune in to the Belgian Grand Prix
How to watch 2023 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK
Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK.
With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Belgian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to Sky Go and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
How to watch 2023 Belgian Grand Prix in the US without cable
F1 fans in the US can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.
To watch the F1 on ESPN:
2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)
4. Kick back and enjoy!
How to watch 2023 Belgian Grand Prix in Australia
