How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free

Max Verstappen welcomes F1 to his home grand prix, in the Netherlands, to end the summer break.

Red Bull will be hoping to delight the expectant orange army in the grandstands by continuing the incredible winning run that has seen them claim victory at every round in 2023 so far.

Verstappen is not without challenges, though. His teammate Sergio Perez has pressure on him to justify his seat.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have benefitted from an upgrade to appear in the podium positions, while Mercedes continue to lurk behind.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver?

How to watch Dutch GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Dutch Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Dutch Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday August 25

Practice 1 - 11.30am

Practice 2 - 3pm

Saturday August 26

Practice 3 - 10.30am

Qualifying - 2pm

Sunday, July 9

Dutch Grand Prix - 2pm

How to watch the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Dutch Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Dutch Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Dutch Grand Prix

How to watch 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Dutch Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Dutch GP live.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Dutch Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

How to watch 2023 Dutch Grand Prix in Australia

