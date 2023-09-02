Starting grid for F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
2 Sep 2023
Starting grid for F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz on pole position for Ferrari’s home race. 

2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
6Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
11Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
12Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Sainz thrilled the Tifosi by pipping Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position at Monza, while teammate Charles Leclerc starts third. 

George Russell outpaced the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez with a strong lap to put his Mercedes on the second row. 

Alex Albon claimed an excellent sixth on the grid for Williams, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage eighth, leaving him sandwiched between the McLaren's of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. 

Completing the top-10 starters is Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with teammate Lance Stroll propping up the grid in 20th. 