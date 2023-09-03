Have Ferrari been hit by the Nico Rosberg curse at Monza?

The Nico Rosberg curse has long afflicted teams or drivers who feature in a pre-race social media post from the 2016 world champion.

And at Monza ahead of the grand prix on Sunday, Ferrari’s worst fears were confirmed when Rosberg posted a selfie to wish them luck.

"Forza Ferrari," he wrote on Instagram.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Earlier this season the Rosberg curse gathered pace in Hungary when two separate posts to social media had a negative impact on the driver in question.

Ahead of qualifying he posted from the Red Bull garage, before Max Verstappen failed to claim pole position for the first time in six races.

Ahead of the race he posted from the Mercedes garage, before Lewis Hamilton finished only fourth.

Ferrari will hope to break the curse on home soil.

Carlos Sainz is on pole position, Charles Leclerc is third, with Verstappen between them.