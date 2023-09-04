The incident occurred just hours after Sainz finished third at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to delight the Tifosi.

Sainz, still in his Ferrari team kit, was targeted at around 8.30pm near the Armani hotel in Milan, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old is said to have chased the robbers alongside members of the public, and successfully got his Richard Mille timepiece back.

Police have arrested two suspects.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc had his exclusive Richard Mille watch stolen from his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio last year.

It happened when Leclerc was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who had asked him for a selfie.

McLaren star Lando Norris has also been the victim of two robberies.

Norris had his £144,000 designer watch stolen in Wembley Stadium’s VIP car park after the Euro 2020 final, before he was robbed while on holiday in Marbella earlier this year.