How to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free

Red Bull's winning streak will again be tested, this time in Singapore. Will they slip up?

Will Max Verstappen's record-breaking 10-race winning run finally be ended?

The likes of Mercedes, Ferrari or McLaren will need to produce their finest weekend is quite some time if they can cause an upset.

Keep an eye on Felipe Massa's case against Lewis Hamilton's first F1 championship too, as they return to the scene in Singapore where the controversy happened in 2008.

How to watch Italian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

Singapore Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday September 15

Practice 1 - 10.30pm

Practice 2 - 2pm

Saturday September 16

Practice 3 - 10.30am

Qualifying - 2pm

Sunday, September 17

Singapore Grand Prix - 1pm

How to watch the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Singapore Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

How to watch 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Singapore Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Singapore GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Singapore Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

How to watch 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

How to watch 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in Australia

