The 92-year-old admitted the charge of failing to declare £400m in overseas assets during an appearance at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Ecclestone, who was involved in F1 from the late 1970s until January 2017, was accused of hiding more than £400m in a trust in Singapore from the government.

He had previously denied the allegations in August last year and was charged with a single count of fraud by false representation last October.

Ecclestone, who was warning a dark grey suit and grey tie, said “I plead guilty” at Southwark Crown Court.