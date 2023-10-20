How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

Daniel Ricciardo will make his highly-anticipated return from injury in Texas, one of his favourite race tracks.

The AlphaTauri driver hurt his hand, opening the door to the impressive Liam Lawson to deputise, so he's got some convincing to do when he returns to action.

The Red Bull dream is still alive for Ricciardo, particularly if Sergio Perez endures another poor weekend.

Max Verstappen is already the F1 2023 champion but can we see a shock winner this weekend?

McLaren have been hot on the heels of Red Bull for several rounds now and look the likeliest to spring a surprise.

This is a sprint race weekend so remember the schedule is slightly different!

How to watch United StatesGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free United States Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the United States Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch United States Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the United States Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

United States Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday October 20

Practice - 6.30pm

Qualifying - 10pm

Saturday October 21

Sprint Shootout - 6.30pm

Sprint Race - 11pm

Sunday October 22

United States Grand Prix - 8pm

How to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the United States Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the United States Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the United States Grand Prix

How to watch 2023 United States Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the United States Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 United States GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the United States Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2023 United States Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the United States Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

How to watch 2023 United States Grand Prix in Australia

