The Aston Martin driver started Sunday’s race from the pit lane but accidentally drove onto the grid instead of returning to the pit lane.

His team had to quickly find a gap in the pit wall in order for Stroll to be pushed through back into the pits.

“Box, Lance, box, box,” Stroll was told over the radio.

“Ah, damn, I’m on the grid” he replied, having seemingly forgotten that he was starting from the pit lane.

Stroll recovered well to claim ninth place and two points.

"After completing his reconnaissance laps, the driver of Car 18 did not proceed to the pit lane directly, but missed the pit entry and continued on track until he arrived at the end of the starting grid despite being required to start the race from the pit lane. The car was then pushed back to the pits by the team on skates," the stewards noted.

"The Stewards note that the scenario caused by the incident was far from ideal. However, having reviewed the matter in detail, although the established process was not followed, no breach of any regulation was evident."