The Aston Martin driver will start Sunday’s race from the pit lane but accidentally drove onto the grid instead of returning to the pit lane.

His team had to quickly find a gap in the pit wall in order for Stroll to be pushed through back into the pits.

“Box, Lance, box, box,” Stroll was told over the radio.

“Ah, damn, I’m on the grid” he replied, having seemingly forgotten that he was starting from the pit lane.