As per the regulations, all teams must field a ‘rookie’ driver on at least two occasions during the season.

Many teams have opted to wait until Abu Dhabi - the final race of the season - to fulfil their requirement to run a rookie.

Mercedes are one of the teams who will be fielding a rookie driver, with a member of their junior programme taking to the track on Friday.

The 21-year-old Dane has been part of the Mercedes junior team since 2021.

He got his first proper taste of F1 action at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year, completing 124 laps in the W13.

In terms of his recent racing record, Vesti has spent his recent years in F1’s feeder categories.

In 2019, he impressively stormed to the Formula Regional European Championship with a dominant season.

Two respectable F3 campaigns - where he finished fourth overall back-to-back - resulted in a promotion to F2.

His rookie F2 season was relatively solid, securing ninth in the final standings with one victory.

This year has been more impressive, mounting a serious title charge against Theo Pourchaire.

His chances of the title have reduced in recent F2 rounds though after two DNFs in the last three races.