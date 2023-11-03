1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lance Stroll

4. Fernando Alonso

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Lando Norris

7. Carlos Sainz

8. George Russell

9. Sergio Perez

10. Oscar Piastri

11. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Kevin Magnussen

13. Alex Albon

14. Esteban Ocon

15. Pierre Gasly

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Daniel Ricciardo

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Logan Sargeant

20. Zhou Guanyu

Penalties:

Russell: Two-place grid drop for impeding

Ocon: Two-place grid drop for impeding

Gasly: Two-place grid drop for impeding

Max Verstappen starts from pole position ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lance Stroll starts third alongside teammate Fernando Alonso as Aston Martin locked out the second row with a superb qualifying performance.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, and penalised Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri round out the top-10 starters for Red Bull and McLaren.