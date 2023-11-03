Starting grid for 2023 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties
Here’s the starting grid for the 2023 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Lance Stroll
4. Fernando Alonso
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Lando Norris
7. Carlos Sainz
8. George Russell
9. Sergio Perez
10. Oscar Piastri
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Alex Albon
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu
Penalties:
Russell: Two-place grid drop for impeding
Ocon: Two-place grid drop for impeding
Gasly: Two-place grid drop for impeding
Max Verstappen starts from pole position ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lance Stroll starts third alongside teammate Fernando Alonso as Aston Martin locked out the second row with a superb qualifying performance.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, and penalised Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri round out the top-10 starters for Red Bull and McLaren.