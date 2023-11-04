It relates to the failure of track limits rules being applied to alleged infringements during the Austin race, which took place two weeks ago.

F1 teams have 14 days to petition with the FIA for a right of review, and Haas have submitted theirs 13 days after the US Grand Prix.

The stewards from the race in question will now have to determine a time for a hearing to take place, which will determine whether Haas have any ‘sufficient new and relevant information’ for a review to be upheld.

German publication Auto Motor Und Sport first reported that Haas have submitted detailed on-board images from cars alleged to be in breach to highlight the apparent offences.

It is thought the drivers include Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg finished just outside of the points in 11th, a couple of seconds behind Sargeant.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin successfully earned a review of the results of the Austrian Grand Prix for a similar case regarding track limits.

On that occasion, the stewards accepted that some drivers had not been penalised for exceeding track limits.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was demoted from fourth to sixth, which bumped McLaren’s Lando Norris and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso up to fourth and fifth.

Stroll also gained a point by being promoted to ninth after Alpine’s Pierre Gasly dropped to P10.