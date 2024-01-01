Max Verstappen tells story about meeting Prince Harry in his trademark way

The three-time Formula 1 champion has made it clear that he prefers the quiet life to rubbing shoulders with the world’s most famous people.

Prince Harry dropped into the Red Bull garage at the F1 United States Grand Prix - and might have been expecting a bit more from the best driver on the grid.

Their meeting was described as a “quick greeting” by TIME Magazine, who witnessed it, although to be fair it did take place only an hour before the race started.

“I’m not a people pleaser,” Verstappen reflected on it.

“I mean, super nice guy. And it’s good to shake hands, say hello.

“But I’m here to do my job.”

His father Jos Verstappen chimed in with a joke: “He should have come earlier.”

Perhaps Verstappen’s non-plussed reaction to meeting royalty was to be expected.

He drew wry smiles earlier this year when Brad Pitt brought the Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 filming to Silverstone.

Hollywood superstar Pitt had his own fictional garage in the paddock, and drove a mock F1 car on the track during the British Grand Prix weekend, to film scenes for the upcoming film.

“I completely can't be bothered with this,” Verstappen said at the time.

"In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won't all be real.

“But I think it's all fine. I'm actually not that much into it."

Never change, Max…