The Alpine driver scored his maiden grand prix win at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix when he was at AlphaTauri, but the Frenchman is yet to taste victory again since.

Gasly is determined to change that and hopes 2024 can be the year he returns to the top step of the podium.

“I want to say 2024 because this is the clear target and that's the goal I'm working towards,” Gasly told F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast.

"I just want it to happen very, very, very badly next season.

“I really hope we can hear the French anthem on the podium in Formula 1 next season in 2024.”

Gasly has enjoyed a solid first campaign at Alpine, outperforming his teammate and fellow countryman Esteban Ocon.

“There has definitely been a lot of learning with the team, a lot of evolution over the past ten months,” he said.

“I will say we are on the right trajectory and the right path. The starting point was lower than our ambitions at the start of the year.

“It hasn't been the smoothest start of the year or the easiest way to get familiar and comfortable inside the whole environment.

“But I think the way we've dealt with it and the way the team has welcomed me, they've had the right mentality and the right attitude from the start.

“It's been quite nice to blend inside the team, create these links and this automatism you need to perform at your best as a driver. Obviously there have been these learning curves with the guys in the first part of the year.

“But I really feel like since we came back from the summer break, I can feel the relationships, the communication, the trust and all the processes we've put in place, really start working and you can see it in terms of results since we got back from the summer break.

“It's been definitely better and as a team, I feel we're performing at a better level. Still far from what we want to achieve and far from what I want to achieve with the team in F1.”