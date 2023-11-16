Filming of the Apple Studios production, which is being co-produced by Hamilton, has been disrupted by a five-month Writers Guild of America strike.

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris were seen filming a scene on the F1 grid during the British Grand Prix in July, while footage of F2-spec cars being driven around the Silverstone track by stunt drivers was also captured.

More on-track filming took place at the Hungarian and Italian Grands Prix but Pitt and Idris were not in attendence.

Further scenes were originally due to be filmed at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix but Hamilton has revealed those plans had to be abandoned as a result of delays.

“Brad and Damson [are] back in training getting ready to get back in the car,” he said.

“We were supposed to be filming this weekend. If there wasn’t a strike we would have been filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend.”

The seven-time world champion confirmed filming will continue during the 2024 F1 season.

“We will continue on filming in next year so you’ll see them around more,” he said.

“We’ve already got great footage with the demo drivers who have done a great job, as the drivers got to see in Austin.

"We’ll keep pushing along, it’s still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I am really confident in what Jerry [Bruckheimer] is going to produce.”

Following next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton said he plans to dedicate some of his free time over the winter to the project.

“It won’t take a huge amount of my time,” he added. “In December I’ll be probably spending a day or so with Joe and Jerry just going over the script.

“And obviously now we can continue on with the writers.”