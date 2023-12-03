Tost is retiring as AlphaTauri team principal after 18 years of leading the team, having a front row seat to the top talent coming through the Red Bull system.

But despite Verstappen’s third F1 championship in a row amid Red Bull’s greatest season, he has opted to give Vettel the advantage in a dream head-to-head.

Asked who he’d pick for a fantasy F1 driver duo, Tost said: “Vettel and Max – because of their dedication to the sport and their speed.

“They know how to win races and they also bring all the factors with them, what you need to win races.

“This is, first of all, the talent. You must be highly skilled for driving such a car.

“Second, the passion. Both of them are very passionate.

“Look at Max, he is driving this e-car series and all this kind of stuff. Isn’t this fantastic?

“A three-time Formula 1 World Champion and at home he is racing against others on the computer.

“Then they are disciplined. They know exactly when and what they have to do. The discipline is a very, very important factor.

“And then to study the rivals, to find out where are the deficiencies and to work on this to beat them. These are the factors both of these drivers have, 100%.”

Asked who would win the qualifying head-to-head, Tost replied: “Verstappen.”

Asked who would win more grands prix, he replied: “Could be Sebastian.”

Seventeen F1 drivers have counted Tost as their team principal.

Most recently Daniel Ricciardo came into AlphaTauri midseason to replace Nyck de Vries.

He will continue alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year.

“Yuki is, from the natural speed, really a top driver, I must say,” Tost said.

“But he has to become even more disciplined and must work a little bit harder.

“He takes it a little bit too easy in all the areas - the technical side, nutrition a little bit, physical training a little bit.

“He is getting better and better everywhere, but to become a top driver, he must put in more effort in everything.”

Liam Lawson made a hugely impressive cameo deputising for Ricciardo during his injury.

“Liam Lawson deserves race seat in Formula 1,” Tost said.

“He was put into the car in Zandvoort under very difficult circumstances – wet conditions, dry conditions.

“He was out the first time with a Formula 1 car with full wet tyres. Then he had to change to the intermediates, and he managed everything without doing any mistakes. A very, very good job.

“I must also say that Liam got much more mature now. I think this year in Japan has helped him a lot.

“He did a fantastic race in Singapore, because Singapore is not an easy track, which means he takes the physical training also serious, and therefore he scored two points. He finished ninth and he deserves to be in Formula 1, 100 per cent.”