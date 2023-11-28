Russell caused a red flag when he crashed at Turn 6 in the morning of the final day of F1 track action for 2023.

A Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Crash.net that the incident was the result of “some sort of failure” which the team are currently investigating.

Russell’s W14 was pictured returning to the garage missing its front wing and with visible damage to the front-right corner, implying a direct impact with the barriers.

Mercedes do not expect Russell to get back out on track during the final three hours of running at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Russell was conducting Pirelli running for Mercedes as part of a combined tyre and young driver test in Abu Dhabi.

At the time of his accident, Russell had completed 58 laps and had the seventh-fastest time.