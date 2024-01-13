Ex-strategist to exit Ferrari amid major 2024 reshuffle

Inaki Rueda will leave the Formula 1 team ahead of the 2024 season, Corriere dello Sport report.

Rueda headed up Ferrari’s strategy team for two years until he was replaced last season by Ravin Jain.

Rueda had a Maranello-based role last year but will now leave his job within the F1 team altogether, although he remains on good terms with the famous Italian brand and could land a role elsewhere within the company.

Ferrari’s strategic decisions have long come under scrutiny.

Even last year, in Abu Dhabi and the United States, questions were asked about their decision-making.

But, Ferrari were the only team aside from Red Bull to win an F1 grand prix in 2023 so their reshuffle within the strategy department is with an eye to becoming even more competitive.

‘Eighty people to arrive, half as replacements’

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed that 80 new employees would soon bolster the ranks of the F1 team.

But 40 of those are just replacements for a mass exodus.

Among those, engineer Eric Meignan left to join Renault.

More notably, Laurent Mekies - who Vasseur called “a pillar of Ferrari” has now officially departed to take over as AlphaTauri team principal.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be hoping the second year of Vasseur’s reign, as he continues reshaping Ferrari, can return them to challenging for race wins and even the championship.