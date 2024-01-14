Revealed: Stake F1 Team to use two names in 2024 depending upon which race

Stake F1 Team is the newly confirmed name for the team run by Sauber this year.

But, title sponsor Stake is a gambling company so cannot be used in every country.

The team confirmed to Crash: “There will be some races in which we will use Kick F1 Team, based on activations, marketing decisions and local regulations, among other reasons. As was the case last year.”

Stake and Kick are separate companies which have the same owners, making it easier for the F1 team to alternate which identity they use.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue as the drivers for the rebranded team this year.

Last year, the team was known as Alfa Romeo - who were the team name sponsor.

But Stake F1 Team - or Kick F1 Team depending on where they are racing - will be a short-lived identity for just two seasons.

Audi will take over from 2026, when F1’s new regulations kick in.

Sauber is already owned by Audi, the German car giants.

Audi intend to make a serious splash by entering F1 by also manufacturing their own engines.