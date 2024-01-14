Max Verstappen given effusive feedback after testing a Ferrari DTM car

That’s right, the Formula 1 champion and Red Bull driver hopped behind the wheel of a Ferrari.

It was a DTM GT3 car which he took for a spin around the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao during his winter break.

Verstappen was supporting Thierry Vermeulen, the son of his manager.

And Jos Verstappen, the F1 champion’s father, is a driver coach for Vermeulen.

This was no fun day out, however. The two days of testing was intensive with clear objectives, it is reported.

"The aim of the test with Max was to support Thierry and also to increase our performance through his feedback," Emil Frey team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti told Motorsport-Total.

"It's an honour for us to have him use our services as a racing team and for us to be able to work with him on the test days. It's absolutely brilliant.

"It's always interesting when you get to know such famous people in person.

"You think you know the person, but when you meet them in real life, you experience a completely different person. He's incredibly down-to-earth and a very nice guy.

"It's nice to see how great his passion for motorsport is - and what he achieves. Even with a GT3 car.

“His feedback is on a different level compared to anything I've seen so far. He's world-class.

"He gets into the car - and already on the first flying lap he delivers the performance.

"If you look at his onboards and data – how he can trade the vehicle is extremely impressive.

“How quickly he adjusts to the vehicle and always tries to get the maximum out of it."

Frey-Hilti refused to reveal Verstappen’s lap times but did say: "There were also other GT3 cars on site. And all I can say is: he's on a different level compared to everyone else…”

This was the second time Verstappen had tested the team’s Ferrari GT3 car. Last year, he drove it at Mugello.

"We were able to gain so much new experience and make the car better within just two days,” the team boss said about Verstappen’s help.

Verstappen has also visited the team’s facility in Switzerland and jumped on their simulator.