Jenson Button warns Lewis Hamilton about the rival driver duo to watch out for

Lewis Hamilton has already been given a “hungry” compliment by his ex-teammate Button, who insists the seven-time world champion is “better now than he was five or six years ago”.

Hamilton out-performed his current Mercedes teammate George Russell last season, after the younger driver gained a high-profile edge over him in 2022.

Ignoring Red Bull’s superiority over the entire F1 field, former world champion Button picked McLaren as the team for Mercedes to watch out for.

"There are some seriously strong driver line-ups,” Button told Sky.

"Mercedes, can't go past those two.

“I know Lewis, we were team-mates for three years, and for George to get as close as he has to Lewis is impressive.

"But in terms of the young guns at McLaren, super strong.

"Oscar with a year under his belt, he'll have more consistency going into the 2024 season.

“He had glimpses of greatness obviously but then consistency just wasn't there, I think he ended up with less than half the points of Lando.

"But coming into a second season he's got that under his belt, I think he'll be competitive.

“So those two drivers will definitely push McLaren forward a bit as well."

Norris finished sixth in last year’s F1 standings, 108 points clear of Piastri in ninth.

McLaren’s midseason progression gave them a double-podium at consecutive grands prix in Japan and Qatar.

Piastri also won the sprint race in Qatar to lay down a marker in his hugely impressive rookie campaign.

Norris ended the year with a career-high seven podiums and, although a maiden grand prix win eludes him, McLaren are clearly making all the right steps to advance forward this year in a battle behind Red Bull which should include Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin.