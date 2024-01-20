Fears shared about Mercedes’ development: “The trouble is…”

Natalie Pinkham expressed her worries that Toto Wolff’s team will not be able to significantly challenge Red Bull until 2026, when F1’s new rules come in.

The W15 will be unveiled on February 14 at Silverstone before Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope it can carry them into battle with Red Bull this year.

“I hope it will happen,” Pinkham was quoted by The Express from the Autosport International Show.

“The trouble is: I think that Mercedes have been a bit on the back foot with changing the direction of their concept.

“And, I think it takes a regulation change, maybe, for them to come back to the fore.

“But look - we say ‘well, they were miles off…’

“[Hamilton] still finished third in the championship and Mercedes finished second. So not necessarily as far off.

“But they just didn’t look like challenging for a win in 2023.”

Hamilton has been unable to win an F1 grand prix for two seasons, during which time Max Verstappen has taken over as the sport’s dominant force.

Russell has delivered Mercedes’ sole win of the past two years - but even that, in Brazil, was in 2022.

Ferrari were the only team aside from Red Bull to win a grand prix last season.

Much has been made of Mercedes’ concept decisions, so intrigue will be sky-high when the W15 finally breaks cover.

Hamilton, Russell and even team principal Wolff have penned new contracts to reaffirm their faith in the team’s ability to restore themselves to the summit of F1.