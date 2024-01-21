Max Verstappen confirms Red Bull contract clause which bans risky activities

So any hope that the Formula 1 champion might have to go skiing during the winter offseason is immediately off the cards.

Similarly to most elite footballers’ contracts, Verstappen is restricted by a clause in his Red Bull deal.

"Me too. No dangerous sports,” he told Formule1.nl.

“I haven't skied in five years because of the risk of breaking or twisting something with all the consequences that entails.

“And of course also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance to become champion again and win races.

“If you think about that, you automatically take fewer risks.

“Cycling is also dangerous. When I go cycling, I at least put on a helmet.”

His father Jos Verstappen took to rally driving when his own F1 career ended.

Max said: “But rallying, at 180 kilometres per hour through the trees, I don't see myself doing that.

“But in a remote place, maybe it is. In any case, I am aware of risks."

Verstappen is tied to a huge-money contract with Red Bull which expires at the end of 2028.

He pocketed an estimated $70m last year.

But, as part of that deal, Verstappen cannot take part in certain events.

His wish to drive at the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring last year, for example, was shut down by his employers.

“I wanted to do it, but I was not allowed by Helmut,” Verstappen admitted at the time.