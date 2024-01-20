The Alpine reserve driver is targeting a full-time race seat next year, after competing in his third F2 campaign this season.

There have been no changes to the F1 grid this year but, as contracts prepare to dwindle into their final months, the 20-year-old Aussie driver wants to swoop in - but the politics of the paddock are a factor.

“The cliff is as steep as it could be at that point,” his father Mick Doohan, the MotoGP legend, told Beyond The Grid podcast.

“Unless you've got some foot holes to climb to get to F1, but then you've only got 20 seats, and at any given point in time there may be one or two seats available.

“Then, with how fluid the paddock moves and the commercial aspect of it, you've got to be in the right spot at the right time with the right deal in place. It's forever moving.

“It's [Jack's] dream to make it all the way to the top.

“If I can help in any way, shape or form, then I'll try and do that. That's why I'm at most of the races when he attends.”

Young Jack finished third in the F2 championship last year.

He appeared in F1 to drive in Free Practice 1 sessions for Alpine in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Doohan then drove 108 laps for Alpine at the young drivers’ test after the F1 season ended.

“My eyes are on a race seat now,” he said.

“I want to be on the grid in 2025.

“So, I’ll stay with [Alpine], keep working and making sure that when I’m in the car I’m performing.

“Whenever that is, FP1s or testing – to give myself the best shot to get comfy in this [paddock] for a full season.

“It’s great to be able to explore everything the F1 car has to offer, to work through a whole run plan, run schedule, different test items.

“Basically flipping the car upside down and also a mixed experience of compounds.

“It’s great to get 108 laps under my belt like I did, and also great for the team because I know we got some great work done.”