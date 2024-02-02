Toto Wolff: Mercedes can be “bold” with Lewis Hamilton replacement - but won’t rush into decision

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted he won’t be “rushed” into making a decision over who will replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025 means Mercedes need to decide who George Russell’s new teammate will be.

At this stage, there’s been no clear indication of who will join Mercedes for 2025.

Carlos Sainz could be an option given he’s out at Ferrari, while Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon have also been linked.

Fernando Alonso has been mooted as possible candidate should Mercedes decide they want to replace Hamilton with a like-for-like multiple world champion.

When addressing the media on Friday morning, Wolff was keen to point out that despite Hamilton’s departure, Russell is a capable team leader.

“I think first we need to say what is our main focus, is on the 2024 season now. We have 2 excellent drivers, we have Lewis in his final year at Mercedes and George, eager to go back in the car and perform,” Wolff said.

“We need to put the car on the track that has more pace than last year’s car and we know how difficult it will be to compete not only with red bull but also the other ones. Also of course with all the Lewis discussion something that has not been talked enough is George.

“George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team, he’s of the generation of Lando and Leclerc and some of the others, and I couldn’t wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that, so we have such a solid foundation such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in the car that we just need to take the right choice for the second driver, the second seat.”

Wolff did concede that the timing of Hamilton’s departure isn’t ideal given that Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc - who could have been potential options - are no longer available after signing new, long-term deals with their respective teams.

“That’s not something I want to be rushed in,” he added. “I guess that a few contracts have been signed a few weeks ago that we could have looked at, that could have been interesting, but timing here bit us a bit.

“But I always in a way I always like change because change provides opportunity and in the same way we’ve embraced the Nico situation, and that was equally from one moment to the other unexpected, I’m really looking forward in taking the right decisions for the team together with my colleagues in who’s going to be in the seat next year, and maybe it’s a chance to do something bold.”