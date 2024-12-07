George Russell joins exclusive club with latest triumph over Lewis Hamilton

George Russell has enjoyed an incredible season in terms of qualifying performances for Mercedes.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell is the first F1 driver to beat Lewis Hamilton in qualifying across their time as teammates.

Russell and Hamilton have spent three years together as teammates, with the pair often being closely matched.

Since 2022, Russell and Hamilton are tied on 685 points scored.

However, when it comes to qualifying, Russell has the edge.

In the qualifying head-to-head across three seasons, Russell has come out on top: 39-29.

It means Russell is the first teammate to do so (across their total time together).

While Nico Rosberg out-qualified Hamilton in 2014, the British driver came out on top overall across their four seasons.

Hamilton out-qualified Russell in their first year as teammates (13-9) in 2022.

It was 11-11 between the two Mercedes drivers in 2023.

However, in 2024, Russell has enjoyed a clear advantage (19-5).

Hamilton v his F1 teammates in qualifying

Hamilton 29 - Russell 39

Hamilton 70 - Bottas 30

Hamilton 42 - Rosberg 36

Hamilton 70 - Bottas 30

Hamilton 44 - Button 14

Hamilton 26 - Kovalainen 9

Hamilton 9 - Alonso 8 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
18m ago
Conspiracy shot down over Mercedes’ treatment of Lewis Hamilton at their last race
Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell
F1
News
32m ago
Four F1 drivers set for their last grand prix today?
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
41m ago
The $20m fight behind McLaren-Ferrari F1 title showdown
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
53m ago
“Whatever it takes” bid for Daniel Ricciardo touted at $10m
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
1h ago
“Above the law” Max Verstappen innocence questioned after George Russell bust-up
Verstappen, Russell
Verstappen, Russell

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s last Mercedes race today, Nico Rosberg explains ‘not human’ skill
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after four drivers suffer grid penalties
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1
News
1h ago
Four drivers including Charles Leclerc hit with Abu Dhabi penalties
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yamaha “have to decide” on V4 MotoGP engine in 2025
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo