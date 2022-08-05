Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Inggris dari Sirkuit Silverstone
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran ke-12 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Augusto Fernandez mengungguli bintang tuan rumah Jake Dixon selama Free Practice 2 untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Inggris.
Sam Lowes telah absen dari sisa acara kandangnya setelah dislokasi bahu kirinya di FP1. Rory Skinner membuat debut grand prix-nya akhir pekan ini.
|moto2 inggris - silverstone - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.573s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.760s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.129s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.149s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.358s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.414s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.471s
|8
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.512s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.546s
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.590s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.618s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.627s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.639s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.669s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.679s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.696s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.773s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.830s
|19
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.412s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.552s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.675s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.709s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.833s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.896s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.113s
|26
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.998s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.250s
|28
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.840s
|29
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.898s