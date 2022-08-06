Hasil Kualifikasi Moto2 Inggris dari Sirkuit Silverstone
Hasil lengkap kualifikasi dan susunan grid untuk Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran ke-12 Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2022.
Augusto Fernandez mengambil posisi terdepan untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Inggris di Silverstone, dengan pemimpin latihan bebas Jake Dixon mulai dari posisi keenam.
|moto2 inggris - silverstone - hasil kualifikasi lengkap
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.103s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.137s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.280s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.386s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.498s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.505s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.560s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.697s
|9
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.887s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.891s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.899s
|12
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.909s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.934s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.058s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.090s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.197s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.342s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.449s
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.670s
|20
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.788s
|21
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.905s
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.156s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.175s
|24
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.227s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.485s
|26
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.691s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 5.763s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.937s
|29
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.138s
|30
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.220s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.441s
|32
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.543s
|33
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.270s