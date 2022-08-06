Hasil Kualifikasi Moto2 Inggris dari Sirkuit Silverstone

Avatar Derry Munikartono
6 Agu 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2, British MotoGP, 5 August

Hasil lengkap kualifikasi dan susunan grid untuk Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran ke-12 Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2022.

Augusto Fernandez mengambil posisi terdepan untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Inggris di Silverstone, dengan pemimpin latihan bebas Jake Dixon mulai dari posisi keenam.

moto2 inggris - silverstone - hasil kualifikasi lengkap
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 4.103s
2Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.137s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 4.280s
4Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.386s
5Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.498s
6Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.505s
7Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 4.560s
8Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 4.697s
9Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 4.887s
10Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.891s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.899s
12Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.909s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 4.934s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.058s
15Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 5.090s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.197s
17Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.342s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.449s
23Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.175s
24Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.227s
25Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.485s
26Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.691s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 5.763s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 5.937s
29Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.138s
30Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.220s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.441s
32Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.543s
33Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.270s
 