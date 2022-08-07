Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Inggris dari Sirkuit Silverstone

7 Agu 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2, British MotoGP, 6 August

Hasil sesi warm-up Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran ke-12 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Pole-sitter Augusto Fernandez memulai hari balapan Moto2 Inggris dengan memimpin sesi warm-up jelang balapan hari ini.

moto2 Inggris - silverstone - hasil balapan lengkap
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 4.403s
2Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 4.787s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.824s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.003s
5Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.057s
6Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 5.104s
7Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 5.139s
8Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.177s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.460s
10Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.546s
11Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.561s
12Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.614s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.619s
14Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.690s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.703s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 5.758s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.758s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.797s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.855s
20Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.019s
21Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.039s
22Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.292s
23Zonta Van Den GoorbeNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.737s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.749s
25Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.903s
26Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 7.232s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 7.409s
28Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.445s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 7.474s
 