Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Austria dari Red Bull Ring

19 Agu 2022
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, putaran ke-13 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Jake Dixon memulai akhir pekan Moto2 Austria sebagai pemuncak timesheets di Red Bull Ring.

Rekan senegaranya yang cedera, Sam Lowes, digantikan oleh Senna Agius dari Australia di Marc VDS untuk dua putaran berikutnya.

Moto3 austria - Red Bull Ring - hasil free practice 1
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.000s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.161s
3Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.186s
4Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.352s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.387s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.390s
7Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.435s
8Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.464s
9Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.465s
10Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.572s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.596s
12Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.670s
13Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.706s
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.709s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.898s
16Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.935s
17Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.943s
18Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.950s
19Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.060s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.113s
21Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.250s
22Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.381s
23Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.454s
24Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.469s
25Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.918s
26Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.110s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.117s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.165s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.254s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.740s
31Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.870s
 