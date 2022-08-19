Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Austria dari Red Bull Ring
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, putaran ke-13 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Jake Dixon memulai akhir pekan Moto2 Austria sebagai pemuncak timesheets di Red Bull Ring.
Rekan senegaranya yang cedera, Sam Lowes, digantikan oleh Senna Agius dari Australia di Marc VDS untuk dua putaran berikutnya.
|Moto3 austria - Red Bull Ring - hasil free practice 1
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.000s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.161s
|3
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.186s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.352s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.387s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.390s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.435s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.464s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.465s
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.572s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.596s
|12
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.670s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.706s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.709s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.898s
|16
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.935s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.943s
|18
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.950s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.060s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.113s
|21
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.250s
|22
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.381s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.454s
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.469s
|25
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.918s
|26
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.110s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.117s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.165s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.254s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.740s
|31
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.870s