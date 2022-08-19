Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Austria dari Red Bull Ring

Avatar Derry Munikartono
19 Agu 2022
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 25 June

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, putaran ke-13 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Somkiat Chantra tercepat selama FP2 kering untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Austria di Red Bull Ring.

moto2 austria - red bull ring - hasil free practice 2
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.353s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.408s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.664s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.707s
5Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.898s
6Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.022s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.087s
8Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.098s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.148s
10Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.164s
11Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.170s
12Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.188s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.217s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.264s
15Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.267s
16Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.285s
17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.327s
18Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.485s
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.561s
20Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.564s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.597s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.654s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.666s
24Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.734s
25Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.122s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.156s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.371s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.378s
29Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.575s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.669s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.782s

Jadwal lengkap MotoGP Austria (Waktu Indonesia Barat)

 