Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Austria dari Red Bull Ring
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Austria di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring, putaran ke-13 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Somkiat Chantra tercepat selama FP2 kering untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Austria di Red Bull Ring.
|moto2 austria - red bull ring - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.353s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.408s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.664s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.707s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.898s
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.022s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.087s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.098s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.148s
|10
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.164s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.170s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.188s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.217s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.264s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.267s
|16
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.285s
|17
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.327s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.485s
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.561s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.564s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.597s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.654s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.666s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.734s
|25
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.122s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.156s
|27
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.371s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.378s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.575s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.669s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.782s