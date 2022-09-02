Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 San Marino dari Sirkuit Misano
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano, putaran ke-14 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Bintang tuan rumah Celestino Vietti memimpin Latihan Bebas 1 untuk Grand Prix Moto2 San Marino di Misano.
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.573s
|2
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.668s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.716s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.778s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.817s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.041s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.251s
|8
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.279s
|9
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.319s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.321s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.352s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.400s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.401s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.420s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.515s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.519s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.636s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.636s
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.686s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.904s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.946s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.996s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.998s
|24
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.102s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.193s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.392s
|27
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.524s
|28
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.605s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.001s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.467s
|31
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.174s