Hasil Kualifikasi Moto2 San Marino dari Sirkuit Misano
Hasil lengkap kualifikasi dan susunan grid untuk Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano, putaran ke-14 Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2022.
Pembalap VR46 Celestino Vietti mengambil posisi terdepan untuk Moto2 San Marino, mengungguli Albert Arenas dan Alonso Lopez yang akan berbagi barisan depan dengannya.
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.996s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.097s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego Speed UP
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.186s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.373s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.397s
|6
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.467s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego Speed UP
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.482s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.489s
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.527s
|10
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.567s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.575s
|12
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.639s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.658s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.681s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.762s
|16
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.894s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.260s
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.960s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.054s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.066s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.152s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.221s
|24
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.481s
|25
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.567s
|26
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.826s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.884s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.018s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.435s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.523s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.588s