Hasil Kualifikasi Moto2 San Marino dari Sirkuit Misano

Avatar Derry Munikartono
3 Sep 2022
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Hasil lengkap kualifikasi dan susunan grid untuk Moto2 San Marino di Sirkuit Misano, putaran ke-14 Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2022.

Pembalap VR46 Celestino Vietti mengambil posisi terdepan untuk Moto2 San Marino, mengungguli Albert Arenas dan Alonso Lopez yang akan berbagi barisan depan dengannya.

moto2 san marino - misano - hasil kualifikasi lengkap
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.996s
2Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.097s
3Alonso LopezSPA+Ego Speed UP(Boscoscuro)1m 36.186s
4Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.373s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.397s
6Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.467s
7Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego Speed UP(Boscoscuro)1m 36.482s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.489s
9Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.527s
10Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.567s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.575s
12Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.639s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.658s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.681s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.762s
16Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.894s
17Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.260s
18Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.960s
20Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.054s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.066s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.152s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.221s
24Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.481s
25Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.567s
26Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.826s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.884s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.018s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.435s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.523s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.588s

MotoGP San Marino - Jadwal balapan akhir pekan penuh (Waktu Indonesia Barat)

 