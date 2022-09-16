Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Aragon dari Sirkuit Motorland
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Pemimpin gelar Augusto Fernandez, yang akan menyelesaikan grid MotoGP 2023 sebagai pembalap GASGAS Tech3, memimpin latihan pembukaan Moto2 Aragon.
|Moto2 Aragon - motorland - hasil free practice 1
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.925s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.057s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.246s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.281s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.399s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.427s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.538s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.599s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.665s
|10
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.821s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.936s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.974s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.017s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.049s
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.442s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.521s
|17
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 54.533s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.579s
|19
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.677s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.692s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.731s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.737s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.739s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.765s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.854s
|26
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.924s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.173s
|28
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.182s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.279s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 56.323s