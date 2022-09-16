Grand Prix Moto2 Aragon 2022, MotorLand - Latihan Bebas (2) Hasil
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Aron Canet menjadi pembalap tercepat dari hari pertama Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, dengan pembalap Pons itu mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 52,852 detik.
Itu lebih cepat 0,100 detik dari Augusto Fernandez, pemimpin klasemen yang baru saja memastikan promosi ke MotoGP dengan GASGAS Tech3.
|Moto2 Aragon - MOTORLAND - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.852s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.952s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.011s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.128s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.154s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.225s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.315s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.410s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.575s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.638s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.654s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.667s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.816s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.834s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.917s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.070s
|17
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 54.104s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.107s
|19
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.311s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.331s
|21
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.373s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.390s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.407s
|24
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.641s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.681s
|26
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.778s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.999s
|28
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.094s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.732s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.795s