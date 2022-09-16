Grand Prix Moto2 Aragon 2022, MotorLand - Latihan Bebas (2) Hasil

Avatar Derry Munikartono
16 Sep 2022
Aron Canet, Moto2, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Aron Canet menjadi pembalap tercepat dari hari pertama Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, dengan pembalap Pons itu mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 52,852 detik.

Itu lebih cepat 0,100 detik dari Augusto Fernandez, pemimpin klasemen yang baru saja memastikan promosi ke MotoGP dengan GASGAS Tech3.

Moto2 Aragon - MOTORLAND - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.852s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.952s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 53.011s
4Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 53.128s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.154s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 53.225s
7Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 53.315s
8Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 53.410s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.575s
10Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.638s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.654s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.667s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.816s
14Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.834s
15Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.917s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.070s
17Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 54.104s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.107s
19Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.311s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 54.331s
21Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 54.373s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.390s
23Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 54.407s
24Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.641s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.681s
26Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.778s
27Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 54.999s
28Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 55.094s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 55.732s
30Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 55.795s
 