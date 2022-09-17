Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Aragon dari Sirkuit Motorland

17 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Alonso Lopez memimpin sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland dengan laptime 1 menit 52,180 detik, unggul 0,087 detik dari Augusto Fernandez yang kemarin mengamankan promosi ke MotoGP tahun 2023 dengan GASGAS Tech3.

Moto2 Aragon - MOTORLAND - HASIL FREE RPACTICE 3
1Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.180s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.267s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.269s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.276s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.413s
6Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.427s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.464s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.527s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.640s
10Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.680s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.853s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.887s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.927s
14Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.128s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.176s
16Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.212s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.413s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.418s
19Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.433s
20Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.454s
21Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.512s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.606s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.643s
24Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.685s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.694s
26Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.717s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.733s
28Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.116s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.138s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.517s
 