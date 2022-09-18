Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Aragon dari Sirkuit Motorland
Hasil sesi warm-up Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Alonso Lopez memimpin sesi warm-up Minggu pagi jelang Moto2 Aragon dan menjadi satu-satunya pembalap yang berada di bawah 1:53.
Laptime 1 menit 52,303 memberinya keunggulan 0,746 dari pole-sitter Augusto Fernandez.
|Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.303s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.049s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.054s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.200s
|5
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.217s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.408s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.429s
|8
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.490s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.576s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.679s
|11
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.688s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.726s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.729s
|14
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.761s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.806s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.973s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.006s
|18
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.018s
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.062s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.201s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.251s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.258s
|23
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 54.261s
|24
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.269s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.398s
|26
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.452s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.475s
|28
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.863s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.317s
|30
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 56.723s