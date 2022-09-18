Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Aragon dari Sirkuit Motorland

Avatar Derry Munikartono
18 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Hasil sesi warm-up Moto2 Aragon di Sirkuit Motorland, putaran ke-15 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Alonso Lopez memimpin sesi warm-up Minggu pagi jelang Moto2 Aragon dan menjadi satu-satunya pembalap yang berada di bawah 1:53.

Laptime 1 menit 52,303 memberinya keunggulan 0,746 dari pole-sitter Augusto Fernandez.

Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.303s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 53.049s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 53.054s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 53.200s
5Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 53.217s
6Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 53.408s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 53.429s
8Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.490s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 53.576s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.679s
11Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.688s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.726s
13Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.729s
14Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.761s
15Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.806s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.973s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 54.006s
18Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.018s
19Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.062s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.201s
21Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.251s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.258s
23Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 54.261s
24Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.269s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.398s
26Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 54.452s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.475s
28Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 54.863s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 55.317s
30Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 56.723s
 