Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Jepang dari Sirkuit Motegi

25 Sep 2022
Aron Canet, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Hasil pemanasan dari Moto3 Jepang di Motegi, putaran ke-16 dari Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix 2022.

Aron Canet puncaki pemanasan Moto2 Jepang di Motegi, bisakah dia akhirnya mengklaim kemenangan kelas menengah pertamanya hari ini?

moto2 jepang - motegi - hasil sesi warm-up
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.100s
2Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.455s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.490s
4Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.526s
5Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.533s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.552s
7Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.577s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.593s
9Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.680s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.797s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.802s
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.840s
13Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.869s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.951s
15Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.957s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.109s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.144s
18Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 52.379s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.573s
20Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.574s
21Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.689s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.712s
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 52.799s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.811s
25Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.982s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.075s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.282s
28Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.424s
29Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 53.561s

MotoGP Jepang - Jadwal balapan akhir pekan penuh (Waktu Indonesia Barat)

 