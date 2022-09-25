Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Jepang dari Sirkuit Motegi
Hasil pemanasan dari Moto3 Jepang di Motegi, putaran ke-16 dari Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix 2022.
Aron Canet puncaki pemanasan Moto2 Jepang di Motegi, bisakah dia akhirnya mengklaim kemenangan kelas menengah pertamanya hari ini?
|moto2 jepang - motegi - hasil sesi warm-up
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.100s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.455s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.490s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.526s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.533s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.552s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.577s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.593s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.680s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.797s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.802s
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.840s
|13
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.869s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.951s
|15
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.957s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.109s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.144s
|18
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.379s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.573s
|20
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.574s
|21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.689s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.712s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 52.799s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.811s
|25
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.982s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.075s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.282s
|28
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.424s
|29
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.561s