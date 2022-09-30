Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram

Avatar Derry Munikartono
30 Sep 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2 race, Japanese MotoGP, 25 September

Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Pemimpin gelar Augusto Fernandez memimpin bintang tuan rumah Somkiat Chantra membuka latihan Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram.

Seiring dengan kondisi lintasan yang membaik, para pembalap beralih dari ban basah ke ban slick selama tahap pertengahan sesi.

Aron Canet termasuk di antara yang jatuh di akhir sesi.

Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.806s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.838s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.875s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.083s
5Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.233s
6Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.234s
7Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.274s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.280s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.327s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.437s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.496s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.498s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.658s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.711s
15Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.730s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.886s
17Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.928s
18Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.943s
19Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.120s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.163s
21Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 38.204s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.211s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.329s
24Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 38.333s
25Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.407s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.425s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.479s
28Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.792s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.803s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 40.694s

Jadwal MotoGP Thailand

Jumat, 30 September
Free Practice 1 Moto3 09:00 - 09:40
Free Practice 1 Moto2 09:55 - 10:35
Free Practice 1 MotoGP 10:50 - 11:35

Free Practice 2 Moto3 13:15 - 13:55
Free Practice 2 Moto2 14:10 - 14:50
Free Practice 2 MotoGP 15:05 - 15:50

Sabtu, 1 Oktober
Free Practice 1 Moto3 09:00 - 09:40
Free Practice 1 Moto2 09:55 - 10:35
Free Practice 1 MotoGP 10:50 - 11:35

Kualifikasi Moto3 12:35 - 13:15
Kualifikasi Moto2 13:30 - 14:10
Free Practice 4 MotoGP 14:25 - 14:55
Kualifikasi MotoGP 15:05 - 15:45

Minggu, 2 Oktober
Warm-Up Moto3 10:00 - 10:10
Warm-Up Moto2 10:20 - 10:30
Warm-Up MotoGP 10:40 - 11:00

Race Moto3 Thailand 12:00
Race Moto2 Thailand 13:20
Race MotoGP Thailand 15:00

 