Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Pemimpin gelar Augusto Fernandez memimpin bintang tuan rumah Somkiat Chantra membuka latihan Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram.
Seiring dengan kondisi lintasan yang membaik, para pembalap beralih dari ban basah ke ban slick selama tahap pertengahan sesi.
Aron Canet termasuk di antara yang jatuh di akhir sesi.
|Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.806s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.838s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.875s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.083s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.233s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.234s
|7
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.274s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.280s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.327s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.437s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.496s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.498s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.658s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.711s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.730s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.886s
|17
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.928s
|18
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.943s
|19
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.120s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.163s
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 38.204s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.211s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.329s
|24
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.333s
|25
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.407s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.425s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.479s
|28
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.792s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.803s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 40.694s
Jadwal MotoGP Thailand
Jumat, 30 September
Free Practice 1 Moto3 09:00 - 09:40
Free Practice 1 Moto2 09:55 - 10:35
Free Practice 1 MotoGP 10:50 - 11:35
Free Practice 2 Moto3 13:15 - 13:55
Free Practice 2 Moto2 14:10 - 14:50
Free Practice 2 MotoGP 15:05 - 15:50
Sabtu, 1 Oktober
Free Practice 1 Moto3 09:00 - 09:40
Free Practice 1 Moto2 09:55 - 10:35
Free Practice 1 MotoGP 10:50 - 11:35
Kualifikasi Moto3 12:35 - 13:15
Kualifikasi Moto2 13:30 - 14:10
Free Practice 4 MotoGP 14:25 - 14:55
Kualifikasi MotoGP 15:05 - 15:45
Minggu, 2 Oktober
Warm-Up Moto3 10:00 - 10:10
Warm-Up Moto2 10:20 - 10:30
Warm-Up MotoGP 10:40 - 11:00
Race Moto3 Thailand 12:00
Race Moto2 Thailand 13:20
Race MotoGP Thailand 15:00