Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram

30 Sep 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 30 September

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Jake Dixon memimpin timesheets pada hari pertama Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand di Buriram.

Pemimpin gelar Augusto Fernandez, yang tercepat pada sesi pagi, jatuh pada tahap penutupan.

Setelah kondisi basah-kering pada latihan pagi, ban slick digunakan mulai sore hari.

PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.280s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.453s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.564s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.597s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.643s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.681s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.725s
8Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.789s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.025s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.041s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.094s
12Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.168s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.181s
14Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.230s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.234s
16Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.251s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.322s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.325s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.380s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.395s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.432s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.465s
23Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.473s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.604s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.620s
26Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.803s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.131s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.132s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.503s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)No Time

