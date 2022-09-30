Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Jake Dixon memimpin timesheets pada hari pertama Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand di Buriram.
Pemimpin gelar Augusto Fernandez, yang tercepat pada sesi pagi, jatuh pada tahap penutupan.
Setelah kondisi basah-kering pada latihan pagi, ban slick digunakan mulai sore hari.
|Moto2 Thailand - buriram - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.280s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.453s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.564s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.597s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.643s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.681s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.725s
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.789s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.025s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.041s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.094s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.168s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.181s
|14
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.230s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.234s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.251s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.322s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.325s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.380s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.395s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.432s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.465s
|23
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.473s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.604s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.620s
|26
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.803s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.131s
|28
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.132s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.503s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|No Time