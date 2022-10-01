Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram

Avatar Derry Munikartono
1 Okt 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 30 September

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto3 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Penantang gelar Ai Ogura memimpin Free Practice 3 Moto2 Thailand yang kering di Buriram.

Pemimpin kejuaraan dunia Augusto Fernandez tertinggal 0,7 detik, di urutan kesepuluh.

Moto2 Thailand - buriram - hasil free practice 3
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.556s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.887s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.072s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.125s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.171s
6Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.172s
7Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.277s
8Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.315s
9Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.321s
10Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.326s
11Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.384s
12Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.445s
13Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.528s
14Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.652s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.675s
16Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.718s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.727s
18Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.770s
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.827s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.837s
21Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.853s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.956s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.009s
24Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.090s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.283s
26Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.435s
27Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.529s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.624s
29Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.811s

Jadwal MotoGP Thailand

 

 