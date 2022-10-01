Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto3 Thailand di Chang International Circuit, Buriram, putaran ke-17 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Penantang gelar Ai Ogura memimpin Free Practice 3 Moto2 Thailand yang kering di Buriram.
Pemimpin kejuaraan dunia Augusto Fernandez tertinggal 0,7 detik, di urutan kesepuluh.
|Moto2 Thailand - buriram - hasil free practice 3
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.556s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.887s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.072s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.125s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.171s
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.172s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.277s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.315s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.321s
|10
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.326s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.384s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.445s
|13
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.528s
|14
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.652s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.675s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.718s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.727s
|18
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.770s
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.827s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.837s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.853s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.956s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.009s
|24
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.090s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.283s
|26
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.435s
|27
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.529s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.624s
|29
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.811s
