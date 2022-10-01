Hasil Kualifikasi Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil lengkap kualifikasi dan susunan grid untuk Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit Buriram, putaran ke-17 Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2022.
Somkiat Chantra menyenangkan para penggemar Buriram dengan debut pole position untuk rumahnya di Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand, putaran ke-17 musim 2022.
Aron Canet di menit-menit pembukaan FP2, sementara Albert Arenas jatuh yang membuat Joe Roberts terseret oleh motor yang mengarah ke gravel trap.
|moto2 thailand - buriram - hasil kualifikasi lengkap
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.625s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.710s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.889s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.956s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.973s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.987s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.106s
|8
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.130s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.264s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.316s
|11
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.558s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.672s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.809s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.843s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.914s
|16
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.360s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.065s
|18
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.360s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.474s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.507s
|22
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.567s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.732s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.816s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.869s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.074s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.206s
|28
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.264s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.279s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|No Time
Jadwal MotoGP Thailand (Waktu Indonesia Barat)