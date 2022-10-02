Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram
Hasil pemanasan dari Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit Buriram, putaran ke-17 dari Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix 2022.
Bintang tuan rumah dan pole-sitter Somkiat Chantra memimpin Alonso Lopez dalam pemanasan untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand di Buriram.
|moto2 thailand - buriram - hasil sesi warm-up
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.054s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.206s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.342s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.464s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.492s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.501s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.537s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.683s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.739s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.745s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.747s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.801s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.829s
|14
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.832s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.833s
|16
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.840s
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.873s
|18
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.906s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.965s
|20
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.001s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.255s
|22
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.320s
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.352s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.415s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.485s
|26
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.556s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.876s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.891s
|29
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.922s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.783s
- MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Hasil Kualifikasi Lengkap
- Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand, Buriram - Hasil Kualifikasi
- Grand Prix Moto3 Thailand, Buriram - Hasil Kualifikasi