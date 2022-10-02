Hasil Sesi Warm-Up Moto2 Thailand dari Sirkuit Buriram

Hasil pemanasan dari Moto2 Thailand di Chang International Circuit Buriram, putaran ke-17 dari Kejuaraan Dunia balap motor Grand Prix 2022.

Bintang tuan rumah dan pole-sitter Somkiat Chantra memimpin Alonso Lopez dalam pemanasan untuk Grand Prix Moto2 Thailand di Buriram.

moto2 thailand - buriram - hasil sesi warm-up
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.054s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.206s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.342s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.464s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.492s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.501s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.537s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.683s
9Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.739s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.745s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.747s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.801s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.829s
14Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.832s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.833s
16Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.840s
17Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.873s
18Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.906s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.965s
20Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.001s
21Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.255s
22Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.320s
23Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.352s
24Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.415s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.485s
26Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.556s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.876s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.891s
29Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.922s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.783s

Jadwal MotoGP Thailand (Waktu Indonesia Barat)

 